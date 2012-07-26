Pleasure Sommer Fest presented by Goodstuff News vom 26. Jul 2012, 09:31



Das Pleasure Snowboard Magazin lädt zusammen mit dem Goodstuff Shop zum großen Pleasure Sommer Fest nach München in die schönste Summer Location der Stadt - in den P1 Club (Prinzregentenstraße 1). Und weil der Sommer in seiner ersten Hälfte ein Arschloch war, bekommt er´s als Revanche im Doppelpack zurück:

Nicht nur, dass es mit der Premiere des zweiten Trailers den finalen Vorgeschmack auf Isensevens neuen Streifen "Fool's Gold" zu sehen gibt. Obendrein hat auch das legendäre Kollektiv des Beastin Sound Systems mit den Beastin Bros, DJ Kitsune und DJ Dime vor, an dem Abend zusammen mit euch dem Sommer in den Arsch zu treten und ihn im legendärsten Club der Stadt wieder auferstehen zu lassen! Ganz nebenbei legt ein Teil des Beastin Sound Systems auch mal gerne für Jay-Z und Kanye West auf und rennen mit ihrem Sound ohnehin offene Türen ein! Wer jetzt noch auf Getränke-Specials spekuliert, darf sich freuenÖ der Sommer kann kommen!



Pleasure Sommer Fest presented by Goodstuff

-Donnerstag, 16. August 2012

-München, P1 Club (Prinzregentenstraße 1)

-Isenseven "Fool's Gold" Trailer II Premiere

-Doors open: 22 Uhr



ENGLISH VERSION

Remember that awesome summer we had about a month ago? Well, we're bringin' it back on August 16th at the P1 Club, together with the Goodstuff shop and the homies from Beastin Sound System.



You'll be catching a glimpse of the second trailer for Isenseven's upcoming movie "Fool's Gold", and the freshest collective of the Beastin Sound System including the Beastin Bros, DJ Kitsune and DJ Dime will be dropping some dope beats at Munich's legendary P1 Club to give ol' summer one last kick in the ass. We'll have some sweet drink specials lined up for you to sip on in the catacombs of P1 and the outside terrace area.



This will be a summer bash like this city needs right now and if the weather don't bring sunshine to us, we'll bring our own sunshine to town.



Beastin' and baussin'! See you peeps there!



Pleasure Summer Fest presented by Goodstuff

-Thursday, August 16th 2012

-Munich, P1 Club (Prinzregentenstraße 1)

-Isenseven "Fool's Gold" Trailer II Premiere

-DJs: Beastin Sound System - Beastin Bros, DJ Kitsune and DJ Dime

-Doors open: 10 PM



