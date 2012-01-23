Pleasure ISPO Party 15 years wasted since 1997 News vom 23. Jan 2012, 16:23



Pleasure ISPO Party - 15 years wasted since 1997

supported by Planet Sports



Es gibt 15.000 gute Gründe, um einen Klassiker zu feiern! Es begann mit 64 Seiten und ein paar Freibier: 1997 erschien im Rahmen der ISPO die erste Ausgabe des Pleasure Snowboard Magazins. 15 Jahre und mehr als 15.000 Magazin-Seiten später zelebriert das Lieblingsmagazin aller Snowboarder den unrunden Geburtstag standesgemäß mit der hochoffiziellen Pleasure-ISPO-Party:



Sonntag, den 29. Januar 2012, ab 22 Uhr im Filmcasino (Odeonsplatz 8 U-Bahn Odeonsplatz bzw. Tram-Haltestelle Nationaltheater), München



Traditionell am ersten Messe-Abend ist die Pleasure-ISPO-Party ein legendäres Highlight, auf dem sich die internationale Snowboardszene zusammen mit der Wintersportindustrie und dem Münchner Partyvolk rauschend feiert. Die Schneemassen in den Alpen sorgen eh schon für ausgelassene Feierlaune, für die ersten 200 Gäste gibts noch gratis Vodka-RedBull sowie ein Zimtstern-Beanie obendrauf!



An den Decks stehen die Stimmungs-Raketen von DJ Clastsound & Prince Boogie aus der Schweiz, Alex D´Espace & Mr. AM to PM vom Starmelt Club, sowie Alex Schiller (Isenseven). Support by: Planet Sports, Zimtstern, Rome Snowboards, ISPO, Clast, Held Vodka und Gummi Love.



-Sonntag, 29. Januar 2012, Filmcasino (Odeonsplatz 8 U-Bahn Odeonsplatz bzw. Tram-Haltestelle Nationaltheater), München

-DJ Clastsound & Prince Boogie, Alex D´Espace & Mr. AM to PM (Starmelt Club), Alex Schiller (Isenseven)

-Doors open: 22 Uhr

-gratis Vodka/Red Bull für die ersten 200 zahlenden Gäste!



Mehr dazu findet ihr auf



15.000 good reasons to celebrate a classic! It started with 64 pages and a few free beers: in 1997 the first issue of Pleasure Snowboard Magazin was released during ISPO. 15 years and more than 15.000 magazine pages later, the favorite mag of every snowboarder is celebrating its birthday at the official Pleasure-ISPO-Party:



Sunday, January 29th at 10 PM at the Filmcasino (Odeonsplatz 8 U-Bahn Odeonsplatz or tram stop Nationaltheater), Munich



Traditionally on the first night of the tradeshow, the Pleasure-ISPO-Party is a legendary highlight where the international snowscene sends it together with the wintersports industry and Munich party peeps. The endless amount of snow in the alps has put everyone in a good mood anyway and the first 200 guests get a free vodka-RedBull and Zimtstern beanie.



On the 1's and 2's are DJ Clastsound & Prince Boogie from Switzerland, Alex D´Espace & Mr. AM to PM from the Starmelt Club and Alex Schiller from Isenseven. Supported by: Planet Sports, Zimtstern, Rome Snowboards, ISPO, Clast, Held Vodka and Gummi Love.



-Sunday, January 29th, 2012 - Filmcasino (Odeonsplatz 8 U-Bahn Odeonsplatz or tram stop Nationaltheater), Munich

-DJ Clastsound & Prince Boogie, Alex D´Espace & Mr. AM to PM (Starmelt Club), Alex Schiller (Isenseven)

-Doors open: 10 PM

-free vodka-Redbull for the first 200 guests!



